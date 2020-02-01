Molotov cocktail thrown during domestic dispute sets West Valley City apartment building on fire

Posted 10:53 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 10:57PM, February 1, 2020

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say a domestic dispute led to a fire and evacuation of an eight-unit apartment building in West Valley City Saturday night.

According to West Valley City Police, a man threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a unit at Overlook Point Apartments near 4600 South and 2900 West as part of a domestic dispute. A fire ignited, eventually evacuating all residents from the building.

Three people were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

