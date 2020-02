Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah — A U.S. Marine from Utah was honored Saturday after he was killed in a crash in California last month.

Matthew Ryan Adams, 19, was killed by a wrong-way driver Jan. 14.

Orem residents lined the streets Saturday to pay tribute to him.

The Orem Police and Fire departments helped organize all of the people that came out as his procession was lead by local veterans riding motorcycles.