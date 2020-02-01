FOX 13 Investigates: The Search for JJ and Tylee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Two children are missing out of Rexburg, Idaho, and police believe they are in serious danger.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, are the children of Lori Vallow-Daybell, and they have not been seen since September. Lori failed to bring them to Rexburg authorities, after a court order gave her the deadline of 5 p.m. January 31. She could be found in contempt of court for disobeying the order.

Their mother recently married Chad Daybell — just weeks after his previous wife died. Originally ruled as natural causes, police are now investigating it as a suspicious death. Autopsy results haven't been released.

As this complex case has developed, FOX 13's Adam Herbets and Lauren Steinbrecher have been following it closely. From ties to Utah, to the deaths of other family members, to unusual religious beliefs that some are calling dangerous, watch the video above to see our special report on the search for JJ and Tylee.

The video below is a Q and A debrief with Bob Evans, Kelly Chapman, Lauren Steinbrecher and Adam Herbets answering questions after the special aired.