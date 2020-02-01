Family cheering on SLC native, former Ute in Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Cody Barton was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with his brother Jackson just a few rounds later.

"I'm a little jealous of him, I'm not going to lie, but being able to see my brother go to the Super Bowl, it's a cool experience," said Seattle Seahawks Rookie Linebacker Cody Barton. "Just playing in the NFL with your brother alone is an experience not a lot of guys get to have, and so just knowing he's in the Super Bowl, it's cool, I'm happy for him."

Cody and Jackson both played for the University of Utah. Jackson is suiting up for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. Jackson, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was signed by the Chiefs in November after an injury allowed him to be signed to the active roster.

"Here's Jackson, hoping to add a Super Bowl ring to all of his other rings," their mom Mikki Barton said as she showed a FOX 13 photographer around their home. "I always tell my kids, enjoy your championships, because I only had one — when I was eight years old."

Mikki played volleyball and basketball at the University of Utah. Her husband Paul played a few seasons of professional baseball. Their daughter Dani is heading into her senior year at the University of Utah where she plays volleyball and their youngest Lander plays basketball and football at Brighton High School.

"I would say that he (Jackson) is our one child that if we didn't force him to play football, he wouldn't have played," Mikki said. "It's kind of cool that he's the first one to lead out as the oldest kid and go to the Super Bowl, the top level of his sport."

However, the Bartons will be in Utah as Jackson heads onto the field with the Chiefs.

"We think Jackson's a little miffed we didn't go back there," Paul said. "We're hanging out here, we have a traditional Super Bowl party for our daughter's birthday which is also tomorrow."

Cody had planned to try and make a trip to Miami but decided to stay for Dani's 21st birthday. Despite the celebration in Utah, the Barton's will have their eye on Super Bowl LIV.

"We'll be watching it in every room in this house," Mikki said.