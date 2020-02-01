Dispelling coronavirus rumors with facts; When to stay home if sick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — An epidemic like coronavirus can be scary for children, especially because they are likely to hear about it through rumors — and parents aren't immune to the rumors either.

There are some great places to get yourself up to date on the coronavirus basics. We'll show you three. They're all helpful, and the last one is from utah and it's funny.

To get the basics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention actually has some really easy to understand pages on its website. They also have a travel page if that's something on your mind.

If you want more info and a really great graphics presentation, USA Today has done a great job. Their presentation shows where people have been infected and it compares the infection rate.

And finally, right here in Utah, the Sanpete School District answers the question of when to keep your kid home from school.

The answer: Any time their temperature tops 100.4, if they've vomited in the last 24 hours, if they've had diarrhea in 24 hours, if they have an itchy rash or a rash with a fever, or if they have active head lice.

In other words, kids don't need to worry about coronavirus right now. You can tell them public health doctors say their focus is on helping China and just reminding us to practice good hygiene.