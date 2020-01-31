Utah congressman Ben McAdams endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Fourth District Congressman Ben McAdams is endorsing Mike Bloomberg in the presidential race.

In a statement released Friday morning through the Bloomberg campaign, Congressman McAdams praised the former New York City mayor and billionaire who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president of the United States.

“Washington is full of people who talk, and our country is desperately in need of a doer like Mike who puts people ahead of politics,” Rep. McAdams said in the statement. “Mike is someone who will listen, do what’s right, and work across party lines to get things done. He’s our best shot to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and to address critical issues like access to quality health care. As Mayor, he brought people from all corners of the world together to solve big problems and I am confident he will do the same as president.”

In his own statement, Bloomberg endorsed McAdams, who is seeking re-election in the hotly contested 4th Congressional District.

“I’m honored to have the support of Congressman McAdams, a former mayor who understands the importance of getting things done,” said Mike Bloomberg. “In Utah and in Congress, he’s led on the issues critical to this election, taking action to create jobs, improve education, and expand access to affordable health care for every American. I’m looking forward to working with him to bring people together and rebuild America.”