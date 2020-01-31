Trailer for the ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ film released

That’s the tagline of the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The ninth installment is titled F9. While the title is short, the first trailer for the new film is certainly not.

With a 3:50 runtime, F9 presents longtime fans with non-stop action, adrenaline-inducing music and the shocking return of old characters.

View the full trailer here:

Not all blood is family. Watch the trailer for #F9 and get your tickets now – in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5NgTOH pic.twitter.com/LeFmC1njS0 — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) January 31, 2020

F9 is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Tickets are already on sale on Fandango.com .