Trailer for the ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ film released

“Not all blood is family.”
That’s the tagline of the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise.
The ninth installment is titled F9. While the title is short, the first trailer for the new film is certainly not.
With a 3:50 runtime, F9 presents longtime fans with non-stop action, adrenaline-inducing music and the shocking return of old characters.
View the full trailer here:
F9 is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2020.
Tickets are already on sale on Fandango.com .
This article was written by Joey Greaber for KGUN.