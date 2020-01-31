Trailer for the ninth ‘Fast & Furious’ film released

Posted 8:08 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28PM, January 31, 2020

“Not all blood is family.”

That’s the tagline of the latest entry in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The ninth installment is titled F9. While the title is short, the first trailer for the new film is certainly not.

With a 3:50 runtime, F9 presents longtime fans with non-stop action, adrenaline-inducing music and the shocking return of old characters.

View the full trailer here:

F9 is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Tickets are already on sale on Fandango.com .

This article was written by Joey Greaber for KGUN.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.