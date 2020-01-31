Teacher of the Month: Lincoln Elementary

Posted 4:14 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 04:21PM, January 31, 2020

Every month Cyprus Credit Union celebrates one of the amazing teachers in our state. This month we join Cyprus Credit Union in surprising a deserving fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Christensen.

If you know a deserving teacher who goes above and beyond, help us recognize them as Cyprus Credit Union's "Teacher of the Month".  Go to fox13now.com and click on "contests".  There you nominate a teacher to win prizes up to $1,000 from Cyrpus Credit Union.  Complete the nomination form and tell us why your teacher should win!

For more information please visit cypruscu.com.

