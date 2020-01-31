SLC Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police investigators are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened on State St. around 10:30. Police said the victim was struck by a southbound white Nissan hatchback while crossing near Coatsville Ave.

Police said security camera footage taken at the nearby O.C. Tanner complex shows the Nissan pulling into the complex's parking lot, then driving away. Severe front bumper damage can be seen on the Nissan in that footage.

Lt. Carlos Valencia of SLCPD said the driver is urged to come forward and speak with officers about the incident.

"It's about the integrity of a driver. If something happens, if they strike something or strike somebody, the common sense thing to do is to stop and make sure the person is OK and wait for the police to arrive so we can get their side of the story," said Lt. Carlos Valencia, SLCPD

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation of this hit-and-run incident is urged to contact SLCPD.