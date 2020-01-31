× Sen. Mitt Romney will vote for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — As promised, Sen. Mitt Romney will vote Friday for witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, though the effort to bring people with first-hand accounts before the Senate isn’t likely to garner enough votes and the president could be acquitted hours later, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Romney’s support, even if paired with that of GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, leaves the Senate with a 50-50 vote, lacking the majority to call witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton or others.

The Senate will meet at 11 a.m. Utah time Friday to debate allowing witnesses or additional evidence and then move to a final vote on whether to convict the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

