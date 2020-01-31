Prime Minister hails ‘new beginning’ as UK counts down to Brexit on Friday

LONDON, England – Britons are counting down the hours to their country’s departure from the European Union.

The United Kingdom will officially leave the EU at 11 p.m. local time (4 p.m. MST) on Friday.

Some are joyous, some are sad, and many are just hopeful the divorce will end an anguished chapter in their country’s history.

British citizens are still divided over whether Brexit is good or bad, 3 1/2 years after they narrowly voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling Britain’s departure “a moment of real national renewal and change” and urging the country to come together.

But in Scotland, where most people want to remain in the bloc, the EU flag will be flown as a sign of defiance.