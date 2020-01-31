× Miranda Lambert cancels tonight’s concert, reschedules to new date

SALT LAKE CITY —Miranda Lambert has announced that her concert tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena has been canceled. Lambert said in a post that her voice is not at 100 percent and that she is heartbroken over canceling the show.

A new date has been set for Lambert to return for Salt Lake City. Tuesday, Feb. 25 Lambert will return to Vivint and be joined by artists Cody Johnson and LANCO.

All tickets purchased for the canceled show will be honored at the February show.