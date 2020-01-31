Jordan School District will offer some students option to begin school day later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Beginning this fall, some high school students within the Jordan School District will have the option to begin their school days 90 minutes later than usual.

The option to start later in the day is part of a pilot program called "Late Start Blended Learning Program."

Students currently begin their days at 7:30 a.m. High school students in their junior or senior years will have the option to start school at 9 a.m. if they also take two online courses. Students in the online courses will still have in-person access to their teachers, as needed.

"The health of teens is a big factor in making this available. Their physical health, their emotional health, all of that is tied to getting enough sleep. And, based on their schedules, and, really, based on just the biology of their internal clock, they're not always able to get enough rest if they have to be at school at 7:30," said Dr. Anthony Godfrey, Jordan School District Superintendent.

Transportation will not be provided for the students who begin their school days at 9.