× Grand County Deputy rescues elderly man and dog from burning home

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A Grand County family is safe after a deputy rushed into a burning home to rescue family members trapped inside.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, on January 26, Deputy Jamison Wiggins was first on the scene to a residential fire. Upon arrival, Deputy Wiggins spotted a woman attempting to re-enter the burning building in an effort to rescue her elderly father who has limited mobility.

Wiggins entered the smoke-filled home and followed cries for help and located the father who was struggling to escape the home using a walker. Wiggins was successfully able to transport the man safely outside. The man informed Wiggins that his small dog was still trapped inside the home.

Deputy Wiggins quickly ran into the building and was able to locate and safely get the dog out of the firey home.

Grand County EMS arrived and treated the woman for smoke inhalation and transported the elderly man to Moab Regional Hospital, who has since been released and is recovering.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.