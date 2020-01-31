Dashcam shows pole crashing through West Jordan Police officer’s windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police released dash camera footage Friday of a van crashing into a median, sending a pole into an officer’s windshield.

The officer was waiting at a stoplight when a Chrysler Town and Country ran into the divider at Redwood Road and 7800 South.

Officer Brett Madsen with West Jordan Police said his colleague did not go after the driver because of the large pole sticking out of the passenger side of his vehicle.

Luckily, no one was injured.

“We need to keep in mind that it could have been any vehicle,” Madsen said. “That could have been you with your significant other, your child, and the blow could have possibly been fatal — at the least with very severe injuries.”

Now, they’re asking for help in finding whoever it was who crashed and then kept going.

“We want to see exactly what their side of the story was and what was going through their mind, what exactly happened,” Madsen said. “To just ask them a few questions and see what their version of the events were.”

Police are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler Town and Country, with damage done to the front, left portion of the vehicle.

Madsen said they believe the van was anywhere from a 2001 model to 2009.

“We don’t believe it took out the headlight because the headlight was still shining as it passed,” Madsen said.

Investigators are still waiting for additional surveillance video that could help them in their search, but hope the public will keep their eyes out.

The driver could be facing similar charges to a hit and run.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000.