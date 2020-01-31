Harmons weekend party recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheff Lesli with Harmons stopped by before the Super Bowl to share some fun, easy party food ideas.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: :30

Serves 8

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

1 stalk celery, minced

1 carrot, minced

1/2 yellow onion, minced

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 Tbsp mustard

1 Tbsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 lb ground chicken

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

6 Tbsp butter

3/4 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s RedHot

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon oil. Add the celery, carrot and onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Let cool.

In a medium bowl, add the celery-onion mixture, egg, mustard, parsley, chicken, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper and mix to combine. Form into 1” balls.

In the same frying pan over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Add the meatballs and cook, shaking the pan to roll the meatballs around, until golden brown on all sides, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the hot sauce and stir to combine. Pour over the meatballs and shake the pan to coat the meatballs in sauce.

Skewer 2 meatballs on a wooden skewer, transfer to a serving platter and serve.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campechana (Shrimp Cocktail)

Difficulty: 1

Total Time: :20

Serves: 4

½ lb Harmons steamed colossal or jumbo shrimp, cut in half or thirds

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Zest of 1 lime

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 pt Harmons fresh mild salsa

1 mini cucumber, cut in half, halves cut into quarters

½ cup Clamato juice

¼ cup ketchup

1 avocado, halved, pitted, and cubed

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Tostadas or saltines, for serving

In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, season with salt and pepper, add lime zest and juice and toss to combine. Let sit for 5 minutes.

In another bowl, combine the salsa, cucumber, Clamato juice, ketchup, avocado, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper.

Evenly divide shrimp between 4 parfait glasses. Pour the salsa mixture over each and stir to combine. Serve with tostadas or saltines.

For more recipes and information, visit Harmons