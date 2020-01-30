UCAIR: Clear the air challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you signed up to compete in this year`s Clear The Air Challenge? It isn't too late. The month-long challenge, which starts Feb. 1, is about helping to make a big difference in improving Utah`s air by The Clear the Air Challenge is a competition to improve air quality in Utah by driving less and driving smarter.

To eliminate trips we can all:

Carpool more and re-connect with friends and co-workers

Take public transit one day week rather than driving

Skip the Trip and opt to make dinner at home rather than going out or bring your lunch to work

Telework rather than going into the office

Walk or bike to your destination

Participation is free and the sign up is fast and easy at ClearTheAirChallenge.org. Teams can be made up of co-workers, family, friends, neighbors. So hurry and sign up before February 1st.