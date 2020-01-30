UCAIR: Clear the air challenge

Have you signed up to compete in this year`s Clear The Air Challenge? It isn't too late. The month-long challenge, which starts Feb. 1, is about helping to make a big difference in improving Utah`s air by The Clear the Air Challenge is a competition to improve air quality in Utah by driving less and driving smarter.
To eliminate trips we can all:
- Carpool more and re-connect with friends and co-workers
- Take public transit one day week rather than driving
- Skip the Trip and opt to make dinner at home rather than going out or bring your lunch to work
- Telework rather than going into the office
- Walk or bike to your destination
Participation is free and the sign up is fast and easy at ClearTheAirChallenge.org. Teams can be made up of co-workers, family, friends, neighbors. So hurry and sign up before February 1st.