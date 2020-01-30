× U of U football player arrested on suspicion of enticing, kidnapping, raping a minor

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a University of Utah football player Thursday morning on suspicion of several crimes, including the kidnapping and rape of a minor.

The alleged victim, a 17-year-old girl, told police she and Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, met on Instagram and also connected on Snapchat, a statement of probable cause says.

The girl told police Perriman sent her sexually graphic videos and a sexually graphic photo, and requested nude photos of her.

The girl went to Perriman’s apartment, where Perriman took her into his bedroom and refused to let her leave unless she gave Perriman oral sex, the statement said.

“The victim stated that she started crying because she wanted to leave and she was scared. The victim attempted to leave the room, the suspect caught her attempting to leave and physically forced her back into the room. Other times when she attempted to leave he physically stood in front of the door blocking her exit. The suspect also took the victim’s cellphone away from her and out of her reach so she couldn’t make any phone calls,” the statement said.

After preventing the girl from leaving, Perriman pulled down his own pants and the girl’s shorts and raped her, the statement said.

Perriman faces charges of felony charges of kidnapping, rape and enticing a minor, and a misdemeanor charge of dealing in material harmful to a minor.

His University of Utah Athletics profile lists him as a Redshirt Freshman wide receiver from Miami, Florida.