Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Recipe

INGREDIENTS
For the tots:

  • 2 large sweet potatoes or yams
  • ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the breading:

  • 1 c. panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tbsp. butter, melted
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400. Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment lined sheet pan, and place them in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until soft.  This could also be done in a microwave for 6-7 minutes.
  2. While the potatoes cook, make the breading by adding all the breading ingredients except the butter in a food processor and blend. As it blends, drizzle in the melted butter.  Put in a bowl and set aside.
  3. When the potatoes are done, peel them and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the cinnamon, sugar, and a little salt and pepper.  Mash until combined.  Don’t mash it too much because you want it to be a little chunky, not pureed.  Place in the fridge to chill.
  4. Preheat your oven to 375. Take the sweet potato mash and take 1 tbsp. of the mix and form into a tot shape.  Roll it in the breading mix and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.  Continue until all of the mash is used up.  Bake for 20 minutes, flip and bake an additional 15-20 minutes.  Serve warm with ketchup or other favorite dip or sauce.
