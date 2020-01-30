Sweet Potato Tater Tots
INGREDIENTS
For the tots:
- 2 large sweet potatoes or yams
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the breading:
- 1 c. panko bread crumbs
- 1 tbsp. butter, melted
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400. Place the sweet potatoes on a parchment lined sheet pan, and place them in the oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until soft. This could also be done in a microwave for 6-7 minutes.
- While the potatoes cook, make the breading by adding all the breading ingredients except the butter in a food processor and blend. As it blends, drizzle in the melted butter. Put in a bowl and set aside.
- When the potatoes are done, peel them and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the cinnamon, sugar, and a little salt and pepper. Mash until combined. Don’t mash it too much because you want it to be a little chunky, not pureed. Place in the fridge to chill.
- Preheat your oven to 375. Take the sweet potato mash and take 1 tbsp. of the mix and form into a tot shape. Roll it in the breading mix and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Continue until all of the mash is used up. Bake for 20 minutes, flip and bake an additional 15-20 minutes. Serve warm with ketchup or other favorite dip or sauce.