× Suspect identified in West Valley City police chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police arrested 22-year-old Hector Fernando De La Rosa following a police pursuit on Jan. 29.

The chase started when De La Rosa was found exiting a reported stolen vehicle at a gas station located at 2450 W and 5600 S. Police attempted to confront De La Rosa when he got into the vehicle and left the scene. An officer then activated his emergency lights and attempted to engage the suspect when De La Rosa rammed the officer’s vehicle in order to flee.

Police chased the suspect down 5600 West and through residential areas. De La Rosa is suspected of ramming multiple police vehicles during the chase in an attempt to flee.

Officers successfully spiked the vehicle’s tires but De La Rosa continued to evade officers while driving on all four rims.

The chase ended at the intersection of 4100 S and 5600 W when De La Rosa was held at gunpoint and ordered to exit the vehicle, De La Rosa refused and attempted to flee on foot. Police were able to take De La Rosa down and successfully arrest him after a brief struggle.

Authorities found a firearm when searching the stolen vehicle.

De La Rosa was arrested for the following felony offenses.

Three Assault Against Peace Officer/Military with weapon or force

One Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

One Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by Restricted

Two Failure to Stop or Respond at Command of Police