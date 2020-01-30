× Southwest Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients

2 c. rotisserie chicken, shredded For the dipping sauce:

1 c. onion, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

14oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ c red or green enchilada sauce

2 green onions, chopped

2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. lime juice

15-20 fajita size flour tortillas

1 small avocado

1 tsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. adobo(the sauce in canned chipotle peppers)

1 c. ranch dressing

c. frozen sweet corn

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil and add the onions and cook 3-4 minutes or until softened. Stir in the garlic, corn, black beans, green onion, enchilada sauce, cumin, coriander, and lime juice. Cook 3-4 minutes or until warmed through. Stir in the chicken and set aside.

3. Roll the taquitos by placing 3-4 tbsp. of the filling onto the bottom third of tortilla. Roll tightly and place on a parchment lined sheet pan seam side down. Repeat until the filling is used up. Spray each taquito with non-stick spray to aid in browning. Place in the oven and bake 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown.

4. As they cook, make the dip by mashing the avocado in a mixing bowl. Stir in the ranch dressing, chipotle adobo sauce, and lime juice.

5. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.