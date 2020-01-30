Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mithchell named Western Conference All-Star reserves
SALT LAKE CITY —Jazzmen Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been named NBA Western Conference All-Star Reserves.
First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, The NBA has confirmed the first-time All-Stars will be playing in the 2020 All-Star game in Chicago.
The 7-foot-1 Center from France is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and is putting up career highs in rebounds per game and field goal percentage.
In his third NBA season, Mitchell has earned his first All-Star GAme bid, the guard out of Louisville is not new to All-Star Weekend, winning the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA All-Star Game Weekend will take place from Feb. 14 to 17.