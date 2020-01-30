× Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mithchell named Western Conference All-Star reserves

SALT LAKE CITY —Jazzmen Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been named NBA Western Conference All-Star Reserves.

First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, The NBA has confirmed the first-time All-Stars will be playing in the 2020 All-Star game in Chicago.

The 7-foot-1 Center from France is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and is putting up career highs in rebounds per game and field goal percentage.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance… Rudy Gobert of the @utahjazz. Drafted as the 27th pick in 2013 out of France, @rudygobert27 is averaging 15.7 PPG, 14.6 RPG and 2.0 BPG for the Jazz this season. pic.twitter.com/InoFxRISqI — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

In his third NBA season, Mitchell has earned his first All-Star GAme bid, the guard out of Louisville is not new to All-Star Weekend, winning the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance… Donovan Mitchell of the @utahjazz. Drafted as the 13th pick in 2017 out of Louisville, @spidadmitchell is averaging 25.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 4.2 APG for the Jazz this season. pic.twitter.com/cIFGnZmX74 — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2020

NBA All-Star Game Weekend will take place from Feb. 14 to 17.