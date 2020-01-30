× Deaths from coronavirus rise to 170 in China

China has counted 170 deaths from the coronavirus and more countries have reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home.

India and the Philippines reported their first cases in people who had been in the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first surfaced.

South Korea confirmed a case that was locally spread, in a man who had contact with a patient diagnosed earlier. Locally spread cases outside China have been a worrying concern among global health officials.

The World Health Organization is reconvening experts on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

