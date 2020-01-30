× 9-year-old suffers accidental gunshot wound to head in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 9-year-old from Brigham City is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head, Brigham City Police say.

According to BCPD, shortly after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence for reports of a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing but BCPD confirmed that the gunshot was an accidental, self-inflicted wound.

The boy was transported to Brigham City Community Hospital before being taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Earlier today, a 3-year-old also suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.