9-year-old suffers accidental gunshot wound to head in Brigham City

Posted 7:11 pm, January 30, 2020, by

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A 9-year-old from Brigham City is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head, Brigham City Police say.

According to BCPD, shortly after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence for reports of a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing but BCPD confirmed that the gunshot was an accidental, self-inflicted wound.

The boy was transported to Brigham City Community Hospital before being taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Earlier today, a 3-year-old also suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.