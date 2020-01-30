× 6,000 people stuck on board Italian cruise ship amid possible coronavirus case, reports say

Officials have told 6,000 people aboard a cruise ship in Italy to remain on board after one passenger began exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, CNN reports.

According to The Guardian, the ship, Costa Smeralda, is currently docked in the port city of Civitavecchia.

A spokesperson for Costa Cruises confirmed to CNN that a 54-year-old woman is currently suffering from a fever and that at the moment, “all passengers…are remaining on board.”

According to The Guardian, the woman and her husband are from Macau. Both were put in isolation on the ship hospital. Both have been tested for the coronavirus, but officials have not yet confirmed that they are infected with the disease. Test results are expected back Thursday afternoon, according to CNN.

The woman and her husband reportedly flew from Hong Kong to Milan before boarding the ship.

