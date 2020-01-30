3-year-old suffers gunshot wound in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A  3-year-old  has been hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound in Murray Thursday morning.

A dispatcher confirmed the incident happened near 5200 S and 820 E.

Police said a family member first took the child to Intermountain Medical Center, and the child was then flown to Primary Children's Hospital.

"It was originally reported that it was accidental, so he was taken to the hospital, flown to Primary [Children's Hospital]. Since arriving at Primary, he's been upgraded to stable [condition]  and he has non-life-threatening injuries," said Officer Kenny Bass, Murray PD. "The fact that it was reported as accidental, we still have investigators that'll go in the home. They're still going to interview anybody that was around involved and just try to determine exactly what took place."

