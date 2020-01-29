What stories do your shoes tell?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jill Shepherd, RN, has a new book called, 'Scuffed Up'.

It's all about the stories our shoes tell in our lives. For instance, for Jill she never chose to wear the boots that she had on when she was called to war.

Others may have shoes they didn't choose, like a medical diagnoses, a loss of a job etc. Jill says her book shares what she's learned in her shoes that may be helpful for others as they face any unexpected turn of events.

Jill says there are also shoes that we planned on -- like her nursing shoes or even her motherhood shoes.

There's also the fear of something new when you open that new box of shoes. But she says by putting those shoes on, like she did in pageant heels, you can open yourself up to wonderful new experiences.

You can find Jill's book on Amazon.