Want a unique Valentine’s Day experience? Connect with your partner through yoga

Posted 2:10 pm, January 29, 2020, by

Acro Yoga is a partner practice that blends the wisdom of alignment-based yoga, the dynamic power of acrobatics, and the loving kindness of trust and communication.

Every year for Valentine's they offer partner-based workshops as an opportunity to explore connection, both with ourselves and with our partner.

Participants will be guided through a combination of static poses, acrobatic flying, and therapeutic flying!  No experience is  necessary and beginners are welcome!

The intention is to play and have fun!

There is a workshop in Salt Lake County on February 14th at 21st Yoga, and a workshop in Utah County on February 15th at InBalance Yoga.

For more information please visit: rebelutionyoga.com.

