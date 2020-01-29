× Vanessa Bryant posts for first time since losing husband and daughter in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Vanessa Bryant, the wife of NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant, has posted for the first time since losing her husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people in Calabasas, California Sunday morning.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old were on their way to a basketball tournament when the helicopter they were in went down, leaving no survivors.

The NBA and the world were stunned at the news, sending thoughts and prayers to all the families impacted by the crash.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa thanked people for the outpouring of support.

In a viral video, ESPN’s Elle Duncan recalls her one and only interaction with the Lakers’ star. Duncan met Bryant when she was several months pregnant and Bryant went up and immediately asked about what she was having, exclaiming “girls are the best!”

Bryant would then rave about girls and his daughters saying he loved being a “Girl Dad.” The hashtag #GirlDad began to trend all over social media where fathers would show their pride in raising girls.