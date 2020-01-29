Utah man finishes 1st in one of the hardest foot races in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine running for 100 miles! And, mostly uphill (24,000 feet of vertical climbing). Add on more than 20 stream crossings, and the rockiest rootiest, muddiest terrain you can imagine. All in 80 degree weather with 80 percent humidity!

That's what the HURT 100 race is. You might think that the HURT 100 was named for the pain runners feel on the course, but it's actually an acronym for the Hawaiian Ultra Running Team's Trail 100-Mile Endurance Run. It takes place on the island of Oahu, and runners navigate pig trails through rain forests.

Trevor Fuchs is a Utah based ultra-runner who typically finishes in the top 10 of any race he's in. He has back-to-back wins of the Wasatch 100. Trevor placed 5th last year in the HURT 100 and this year he took 2nd.

He joined us to talk about the race, his experience in Hawaii and how he's recovering post-race.

You can follow him on Instagram: @Trevor_Fuchs.