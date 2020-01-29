Watch live: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Utah Booze News podcast: Wine of the month clubs may not go too far in the Utah legislature

Posted 11:55 am, January 29, 2020, by

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would legalize “wine of the month” clubs in Utah may not get too far in the Utah State Legislature.

In an interview on “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast” produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, the senator tasked by the Republican majority with running liquor bills expressed a little doubt about the future of the bill.

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, also talked about liquor bills he’s running that could handle problems with a lack of licensing.

Listen on iTunes | Art 19 | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Play | iHeartRadio 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.