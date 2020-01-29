Watch live: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Suspected stolen truck hits at least two police cars before coming to a stop

Posted 8:43 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 09:22AM, January 29, 2020

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Officers from several law enforcement agencies pursued a suspected stolen truck Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began in Salt Lake City and other agencies were notified after the stolen vehicle rammed a Salt Lake City police car.

The pickup truck stopped at a gas station, but then rammed a West Valley Police car, and took off again.

The chase ended in the area of 4100 South and 5600 West.

The driver got out and fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

By the time it stopped, the truck's tires were gone and it was on rims only.

No one was injured.

 

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.