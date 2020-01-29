Suspected stolen truck hits at least two police cars before coming to a stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Officers from several law enforcement agencies pursued a suspected stolen truck Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began in Salt Lake City and other agencies were notified after the stolen vehicle rammed a Salt Lake City police car.

The pickup truck stopped at a gas station, but then rammed a West Valley Police car, and took off again.

The chase ended in the area of 4100 South and 5600 West.

The driver got out and fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

By the time it stopped, the truck's tires were gone and it was on rims only.

No one was injured.