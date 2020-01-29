Super Bowl Queso Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benji's BBQ Queso recipe is the perfect appetizer for parties, watching sports or potlucks. This delicious cheesy dish has the right amount of kick and you'll be the star of the show!

Queso Dip

1. Heat skillet to low - medium heat. Add 4 tablespoons of butter.

2. Once butter is completely melted, Bring heat to medium. Add diced onion, jalapeno pepper and minced garlic. Sauté until soft and translucent.

3. In a separate bowl, combine half and half, coarse black pepper and chili powder. (salt optional)

4. Pour half and half mixture over vegetables. Bring heat to medium-high.

5. Once simmering, add cubed cheddar/american cheese, diced green, red and yellow peppers.

6. Reduce heat back to medium. Stir cheese consistently until the cheese is completely melted.

7. Remove skillet from heat.

Benji's Bar-B-Cue Shack is having a grand re-opening on February 1. You'll enjoy new menu items and a new food truck too.

Visit: benjisbbqshack.com.