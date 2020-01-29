Several car and house windows shot by BB gun in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police are investigating a rash of car and house windows shot out by a BB gun.

According to a post of the Layton City Police Department’s Facebook page, the windows were shot sometime overnight on Monday January 27.

At least five people reported having their windows shot.

Most of the damage took place in the area of Church Street and Highway 193, but another case was reported in the area of 1400 East and 600 North.

The damage is estimated to be around $3500.

Investigators are asking if anyone in the area has doorbell or surveillance video that would help them solve this crime.

You can call 801-497-8300.