Salt Lake City School District superintendent and business administrator announce plans to resign

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City School District Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Cunningham, has announced plans to resign.

She will work through June 30, 2020 according to Yandary Z. Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for the Salt Lake City School District.

Here’s a copy of Dr. Cunningham’s letter of resignation:

For the past four years, I have enjoyed serving as Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District. I have many fond memories and have been blessed to make many friends while working in SLCSD. While I will always treasure the memories and friendships that I have made, I now have the chance to pursue another educational opportunity. It is with mixed emotions that I will bid farewell to the Salt Lake City School District.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the students of our district and our community. I will continue to support the district, its teachers, and students. While I am leaving for the next adventure in my career, I will forever carry a piece of the Salt Lake City School District in my heart. I would like to thank you for the honor of serving the students, staff, and community of the Salt Lake City School District. Again, thank you for allowing me to grow personally and professionally throughout the past four years.

Lexi

District Business Administrator, Janet Roberts, has also announced plans to resign. She too will work through June 30, Chatwin said.

Here’s a copy of Roberts’ letter of retirement:

Board of Education:

Please accept this letter as my resignation from the Salt Lake City School District.

Sincerely,

Janet M. Roberts