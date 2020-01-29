How the Coronavirus is affecting the economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 132 people are dead and more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, nearly 60 million people are under partial or full lockdowns in Chinese cities and there are 91 confirmed cases outside of China, including at least five in the U.S.

Several airports are now on high alert as fears rise about how far the Wuhan coronavirus will spread which likely puts a strain on the businesses who rely on travel to do business.

Gary Gygi with Gygi Capital Management spoke with Fox 13 about how this virus is affecting the economy worldwide and within Utah.

You can hear his thoughts in the video above.