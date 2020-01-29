How a Utah woman turned a favorite memory into a business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delana Oaks says one of her fondest memories from her young childhood is fishing with her grandparents on their favorite pond.

Then, when she was a teenager she had her own private pond that was stocked with bass.

Today, she's still all about helping others learn the basics, as well as the joys of fishing.

She started her own guide service, the first female guide ever!

Her company, Fish Elevated, is a Utah licensed full time fishing guide open seven days a week.

They offer guided ice fishing tours during the winter and open water trips when the weather is warmer.

Delana is all about paying it forward as well -- and works with several charities to help people get out and fish!

You can find more at: fishelevated.com.