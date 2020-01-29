Here’s something every man needs in his closet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mr. Mac is known as the "Missionary Store", but as Jenny Hardman found out at the City Creek center location,-- they are so much more!

Jenny talked with Mr. Mac Spokesperson Alema Harrington who says every man needs a good suit in his closet! Alema recommends a standard suit in grey, blue or black. But there are also fun options like plaid, or even lapels that are colorful.

Mr. Mac has suits for everyone -- from small kids to grandpas. And, they offer free, fast alterations. So, Alema says when "junior grows up", or "dad grows out", you can have the same suit last for a long time!

Mr. Mac is the one-stop shop for suits, coats, socks and ties and you can even find sewing kits, lint brushes, suitcases and more.

Of course, they are THE place for missionaries.

Mr. Mac stores are offering a Missionary Package Promo:

1 two-pant suit

4 white shirts

4 washable ties

1 pair of shoes

Mr. Mac has nine locations and will take care of you like family.

Visit: mrmac.com for more information.