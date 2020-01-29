Funding Your Future: Volunteering after the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During the holiday season many people choose to volunteer as one of their yearly traditions.

Once those Christmas trees and lights are taken down however, those in need are still in need.

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some of his favorite charities that you can help in the new year and beyond.

UTAH FOOD BANK

With two major holidays centered around food coming up back to back, donating to the Food Bank is often at the forefront of our minds. However, the need does not decrease as we enter the new year. You can help out by donating food or by volunteering as an individual, family, or group. For families, kids as young as 6 are able to participate; for groups, volunteers are required to be at least 12 years old. For more information on how you can help, click HERE.

PRIMARY CHILDREN`S HOSPITAL

As a not-for-profit hospital, Primary Children`s relies on the compassion and generosity of the community. Whether it`s tying blankets, creating craft kits, pet therapy, volunteering at the information desk, or donating money, there is always a need. For more information on how you can help, click HERE.

RONALD McDONALD HOUSE

Studies have shown that children who are seriously injured or ill are able to cope better with the trauma of staying in the hospital if they are surrounded by family. The goal of the Ronald McDonald House is to provide a place for these families to stay so all they have to worry about is their child getting well. For more information on how you can help, click HERE.

