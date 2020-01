× Eastbound lanes of 4700 S closed due to paint spill

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Eastbound lanes of 4700 S just east of 2700 W are closed due to a paint spill, according to Unified Police Department.

According to UPD Public Information Officer, Melody Gray, white paint has spilled along the eastbound lanes of 4700 S. Authorities are unsure what caused the spill but lanes will remain closed as crews clean the area.

Traffic alert! Eastbound 4700 S at 2700 W. Paint spilled on the road. Salt Lake County is on scene working on cleanup. Travelers are encouraged to find an alternate route as traffic is down to a single lane. @UDOTTRAFFIC — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) January 29, 2020

Commuters in the area are encouraged to find alternate routes.