PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University has announced its 2020 football schedule featuring six games against Power 5 conferences.

The Cougars kick-off the season by visiting Salt Lake City to face in-state rival, the University of Utah. The game is scheduled as a featured Thursday night game on Sept. 3.

Seven of the 12 teams the Cougars will face earned a bowl invitation this past season.

