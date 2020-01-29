Athlos Academy in Herriman closed after gas-like odor detected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah -- Athlos Academy was closed for Wednesday after an odor that smelled like gas was detected around the gymnasium.

The school was closed for the day as a precautionary measure while crews tracked down the odor and fixed the problem.

Here's a letter that was posted on the Herriman City Facebook page:

School will be closed for the day, today, Wednesday, January 29. Students who were previously dropped off have been relocated to Herriman High School and can be picked up at the auditorium. All afterschool activities have been cancelled. The girls basketball game will be rescheduled.

We will send notifications as we know more. To contact the school, call or text Mandy Kartchner at 801-349-8218. As always, the safety of students is our number one priority. Thank you.