The Road Home shelter in Salt Lake City being demolished

“Having it opened up like this is odd, in the first place they started is the area I worked,” said James Woolf, the former Operations Director of the Road Home.

Woolf used to work at the Road Home Shelter and he stopped by to take one last look.

“I spent a quarter of a century here helping the homeless,” Woolf said.

Woolf said although the building is being torn down, the memories from this place will stick with him forever.

“You dedicate your life to helping others and to do it in this building, so close to downtown was really beneficial to have it centrally located where everyone was at."

Woolf is still making a difference. He’s moved to the new men’s resource center to help those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a little melancholy I’m just down here saying my last goodbyes, I probably won’t come down here again.”

The state owns the land and according to our media partners at the Salt Lake Tribune, once the building is demolished and the site cleaned up, it will be put on the market for $4.4 million.