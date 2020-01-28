Super Bowl Chicken Wings that can be hot, mild or sweet

It's a staple of Super Bowl Sunday - chicken wings!
But, while some like them hot, others prefer mild or even sweet wings.
Here's a recipe that can be customized from Clayton Greenhalgh from One Sweet Pea.
1 stick butter or 8 tablespoons
½ cup Louisiana style hot sauce (Frank's is very popular, though Clayton uses Valentina HOT)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon paprika (Clayton uses Hungarian paprika – smoked is great, too)
½ teaspoon granulated garlic or more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
OPTIONAL: Sweet add honey and bbq or try Cayenne Flakes for nice and hot.
For more information please visit: onesweetpea.com.