Super Bowl Chicken Wings that can be hot, mild or sweet

It's a staple of Super Bowl Sunday - chicken wings!

But, while some like them hot, others prefer mild or even sweet wings.

Here's a recipe that can be customized from Clayton Greenhalgh from One Sweet Pea.

1 stick butter or 8 tablespoons

½ cup Louisiana style hot sauce (Frank's is very popular, though Clayton uses Valentina HOT)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon paprika (Clayton uses Hungarian paprika – smoked is great, too)

½ teaspoon granulated garlic or more to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

OPTIONAL: Sweet add honey and bbq or try Cayenne Flakes for nice and hot.

For more information please visit: onesweetpea.com.