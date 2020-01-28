Super Bowl Chicken Wings that can be hot, mild or sweet

Posted 2:27 pm, January 28, 2020, by

It's a staple of Super Bowl Sunday - chicken wings!

But, while some like them hot, others prefer mild or even sweet wings.

Here's a recipe that can be customized from Clayton Greenhalgh from One Sweet Pea.

1 stick butter or 8 tablespoons
½ cup Louisiana style hot sauce (Frank's is very popular, though Clayton uses Valentina HOT)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon paprika (Clayton uses Hungarian paprika – smoked is great, too)
½ teaspoon granulated garlic or more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste

OPTIONAL: Sweet add honey and bbq or try Cayenne Flakes for nice and hot.

For more information please visit: onesweetpea.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.