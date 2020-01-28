Suba Bleu announces two more Love Promise Partners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suba Bleu, the Love Promise Ambassador for Mark Miller Subaru, along with Marketing Manager Joseph Dane, joined us to announce two more 2020 Love Promise Partners.

The Love Promise program is Mark Miller Subaru's promise to do what's right in our community. It's their promise to 'Leave a Mark' on the lives of others.

On The PLACE they introduced their partners for Subaru Loves to Help, and Subaru Loves Learning.

The Subaru Loves to Help partner is Fit to Recover. Their mission is to provide a safe place for people in recovery to connect through fitness, creative expression, nutrition and community service. They have been around for six years and operate in 5500 square feet but are looking ahead and starting the conversation of expansion.

The Subaru Loves Learning partner is Spy Hop Productions. Their mission is to mentor young people in the digital media arts to help them find their voice, tell their stories, and be empowered to affect positive change in their lives, their communities and the world. They serve more than 18,000 students a year from more than 120 schools across Utah. Spy Hop will be moving into a new permanent home in the Central Ninth neighborhood at the end of summer 2020.

Learn more about the Love Promise partners at markmillersubaru.com.