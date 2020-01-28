Some people are more afraid of dying than public speaking! Here’s how to get over the fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Brian is not only the CEO of local advertising firm, Penna Powers, but he drew upon his 30 years of persuasion to author Presenter Evolution, a book about how to be an influential presenter.

He says many people suffer from Glossophobia, a fear of public speaking.

"It's like when people say, 'I'd rather be in the coffin than giving the eulogy,'" Mike says.

Mike studied the art of public speaking, and developed a system called Cadence Planning that allows would-be speakers to craft a moving presentation, whether they need to present a PowerPoint at school, or give a keynote speech.

You can learn his method in his book, or if you're looking to be more supportive and get hands-on experience, you can attend a series of workshops coming up. Mike says the workshops will take participants deep into the three key areas people must have to improve their presentation skills.

Presenter Evolution Training Sessions (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

• Presenter Skills Development: March 19

• Cadence Planning: March 26

• Connect with Storytelling: April 2

At the Miller Free Enterprise Center (9750 South 300 West) at Salt Lake Community College in Sandy, Utah.

"Presentation skills are the most overlooked and underdeveloped skills in corporate America today," said Mike. "People get promoted and soon find themselves needing more training for storytelling and public speaking. This program offers participants with different skill levels the opportunity to learn techniques that will quickly make them better presenters and have a positive impact on their careers."

Find out more at pennapowers.com.