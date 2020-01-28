× Sheriff: Teacher’s aide and former DCFS worker arrested for illegal interactions with minors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Wasatch County School District teacher’s aide and former Division of Child and Family Services caseworker has been arrested after authorities say she invited minors to her home, gave them alcohol, encouraged them to have sexual contact, then threatened to retaliate if students told police.

Ashley Ann Morgan, 33, was booked Tuesday on charges of child abuse, witness tampering, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morgan invited a 17-year-old female student and two male students to her home in Summit County on Sep. 20. She provided alcohol to the students and encouraged the girl to have sexual contact with one of the boys, police said.

Morgan then reportedly sent text messages to the girl, telling her to deny that anything happened or that she was even at her home.

Morgan was also a previous caseworker for the Division of Child and Family Services, and police say she threatened that if the student reported her to police, Morgan would reveal personal information about her that she obtained during her time with the DCFS.

A Wasatch County School District spokesperson said Morgan has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The district later released the following statement: