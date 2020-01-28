President Donald Trump unveils Middle East peace plan

President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for peace in the Middle East, including a two-state plan with Israel and Palestine.

Trump called for the creation of a Palestinian state, with its capital located in portions of east Jerusalem, according to the Associated Press. He also called for a four-year freeze on settlement construction, during which time a comprehensive negotiation would take place, the AP reports.

Trump’s plan was drafted without the consultation with Palestinian official,s who have already rejected the plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has endorsed the deal, was in attendance for the announcement. Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges in Israel this morning.