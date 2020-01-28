Pentagon: 50 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

The Pentagon has raised to 50 the number of U.S. service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran’s missile strike earlier this month on an Iraqi air base.

It’s the third time the number of injuries has been increased.

The new casualty total belies President Donald Trump’s initial claim that no Americans were harmed. Days later, the military said 11 service members had been injured and then increased the total to 34.

A Pentagon spokesman says 31 of the 50 service members have returned to duty.

After the first reports that some troops had been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms, Trump referred to the injuries as “headaches.”

Iran’s actions were in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

