Citizen referendum meets signature threshold, the Utah legislature will repeal its controversial tax bill

SALT LAKE CITY — On the same day the citizen referendum meets a threshold to force a public vote, the Utah State Legislature will repeal its controversial tax reform bill.

The Lt. Governor’s Office reported this morning that 117,154 signatures had been validated — more than the threshold needed to get on the November ballot. Sponsors of the referendum say they have gotten more than 150,000 signatures.

Later this morning, the House and Senate will vote on a bill that repeals the tax overhaul bill lawmakers passed in special session last month. It cut the income tax by $160 million, but also raised the sales tax on groceries, gasoline and imposed some new taxes on some services (there were credits offered for lower income individuals, too).

That sparked the referendum effort that forced GOP leaders on Capitol Hill into retreat. On the opening day of the Utah State Legislature, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, was somewhat critical of the referendum effort.

Supporters of the referendum effort told FOX 13 they will be watching the 2020 Utah State Legislature to ensure they don’t run similar bills.

